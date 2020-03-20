The Weeknd is a big spender on Postmates, and now, the delivery service is airing out the singer's order history and spending statistics on their segment, "The Receipt." It's clear from this special edition episode of the series, for which Postmates will be donating to the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, that the Weeknd is a big fan of the delivery service. According to "The Receipt," the singer has spent over $22,000 on more than 300 orders since he started using the app in 2016. Among those orders was plenty of vegan food. While he was recording his freshly dropped album, After Hours, he ordered tons of veggie-packed meals from Crossroads and Impossible burgers from Vow Burger. His very first order, though, was not of the vegan variety: chipotle barbecue chicken hot-plates from Tender Greens.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

The Weeknd doesn't just use Postmates for food, though. On the set of his video shoot for his After Hours single, "Blinding Lights," the singer made a last-minute decision to add a pair of gloves to his costume, and he had them delivered through Postmates. The company also makes sure to highlight that The Weeknd is a big supporter of local businesses. Check out the full segment to see what other ordering habits The Weeknd is guilty of.