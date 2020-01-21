The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Video Is One Of His Best Ever

The Weeknd drops a highly-stylized video for "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd's current single "Blinding Lights" is the latest song of his to pick up traction on pop radio, allowing him some time to film an appropriately dope music video before an eventual album announcement comes our way. As we all wait for Chapter VI to impact the airwaves, Abel Tesfaye is happy promoting his two current-era singles in "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," releasing a video for the latter today and potentially making his mark as one of the best visual musicians of the last decade.

Canadian singer The Weeknd has dropped some very impressive music videos in his day. For each chapter in his career, the superstar tends to explore different color palettes and themes in his art, which leaks into the creation of his video content. Over the course of a few weeks, Abel has been releasing images to tease the imminent arrival of his "Blinding Lights" video and alas, it has now arrived. There's a lot to unpack but after a few run-throughs, this could very well be one of the best videos released by The Weeknd. And if it's not at the top of the list, it's definitely close to there.

It starts off with the recording artist maniacally laughing with blood exiting his mouth before channelling Joker energy, dancing away the pain in expensive-looking spaces and roaming the city before getting into some trouble.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think.