The Weeknd shared a teaser for a short film titled After Hours, announcing that it will be dropping today. It appears as though the film, which bears the same name as The Weeknd's upcoming album dropping on March 20th, will follow his journey over the past few months as he navigates his current musical revival. The brief trailer features shots of The Weeknd donning his signature "After Hours" era outfit while one of the album's singles, "Blinding Lights," plays sporadically.

One of the clips near the end of the teaser shows Jimmy Kimmel shaking The Weeknd's hand following his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in January. "That was great, thank you so much," Jimmy says to him. "The Weeknd, everybody!" he exclaims to the crowd. Despite the seemingly positive energy of the post-performance moment, the trailer cuts to a close-up shot of The Weeknd looking concerned and in shock, setting the tone for what's sure to be a wild ride of a film.

The superstar has been a very busy man since kicking off his current era, and he's showing no signs of stopping. The After Hours album will drop in just a few weeks following the release of the short film today, and to support the project, The Weeknd has announced that he'll be hitting the road. He'll kick off the tour on June 11th in Vancouver, traveling around Canada and the United States for a few months. After a quick break in September, the After Hours tour will pick up again on October 11th in London, after which The Weeknd will make several stops around the UK and Europe. He's definitely got a lot to look forward to, and, luckily, so do we.