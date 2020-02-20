The Weeknd announced the "After Hours" North American and European tour dates with special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAM.
The Weeknd will be making his way around North America and Europe in support of his upcoming After Hours album, and he'll be joined by special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAM on select dates of the tour. The Weeknd's been on an impressive music rollout ever since he dropped the first single of his new era, "Heartless," back in November. Despite teasing an album by the name of Chapter VI for over a year now, the singer switched up on us and instead revealed last week that his next project, which will feature "Heartless" as well as his follow-up single, "Blinding Lights," will be called After Hours. Shortly after this reveal, he amped up the hype by sharing the album's horror-inspired artwork before releasing the title track on Wednesday. With the "After Hours" single came an official release date for the album exactly one month from today—March 20th—but what's an album without a tour to support it?
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
The After Hours tour dates have officially been cemented, so once we've all had a chance to let the project sink in, The Weeknd will kick off the North American leg in Vancouver on June 11th. He'll make his way around Canada and the United States with special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAm on select dates. This leg of the tour concludes on September 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York, and The Weeknd will get a little over a month to relax before he gets back on the road to take over Europe and the UK. He heads to London on October 11th to play at the O2 Arena for three nights and will make other stops around the UK as well as in Belgium, Holland, and Germany. The tour will officially come to an end in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on November 12th. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, February 28th. Check out all the tour dates below to see if The Weeknd is hitting up your city:
North American Dates
June 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
June 22 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Jun 27 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 2 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 4 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 13 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 16 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 18 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 21 - Orlando, FL @ Anway Center
July 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 24 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 25 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 29 - Salt Lake City, URT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 - Portland, OR @ Yoda Center
August 1 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 3 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 4 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
August 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 8 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 9 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
August 11 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 19 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 22 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 23 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
August 25 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
August 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 1 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
European Dates
October 11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
October 12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
October 13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
October 15 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
October 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
October 18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
October 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
October 29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 31 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
November 8 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
November 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
November 12 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena