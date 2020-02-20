The Weeknd will be making his way around North America and Europe in support of his upcoming After Hours album, and he'll be joined by special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAM on select dates of the tour. The Weeknd's been on an impressive music rollout ever since he dropped the first single of his new era, "Heartless," back in November. Despite teasing an album by the name of Chapter VI for over a year now, the singer switched up on us and instead revealed last week that his next project, which will feature "Heartless" as well as his follow-up single, "Blinding Lights," will be called After Hours. Shortly after this reveal, he amped up the hype by sharing the album's horror-inspired artwork before releasing the title track on Wednesday. With the "After Hours" single came an official release date for the album exactly one month from today—March 20th—but what's an album without a tour to support it?

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

The After Hours tour dates have officially been cemented, so once we've all had a chance to let the project sink in, The Weeknd will kick off the North American leg in Vancouver on June 11th. He'll make his way around Canada and the United States with special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88GLAm on select dates. This leg of the tour concludes on September 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York, and The Weeknd will get a little over a month to relax before he gets back on the road to take over Europe and the UK. He heads to London on October 11th to play at the O2 Arena for three nights and will make other stops around the UK as well as in Belgium, Holland, and Germany. The tour will officially come to an end in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on November 12th. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, February 28th. Check out all the tour dates below to see if The Weeknd is hitting up your city:

North American Dates

June 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 22 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Jun 27 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 2 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 4 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 13 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 16 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 18 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 21 - Orlando, FL @ Anway Center

July 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 24 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 25 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 29 - Salt Lake City, URT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 - Portland, OR @ Yoda Center

August 1 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 3 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 4 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

August 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 8 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 9 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 11 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 19 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 22 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 23 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 1 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

European Dates

October 11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 31 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

November 8 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

November 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

November 12 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena