The Weeknd Delivers Haunting Single "After Hours" & Announces Release Date

It's clear that The Weeknd is serious about the rollout of his next project. The Canadian crooner has shared that his forthcoming project, After Hours, will be released on March 20, and on Tuesday (February 18), Abel shared the title track. The six-minute single was reportedly produced by The Weeknd, Mario Winans, DaHeala, and Illangelo, and it seems that The Weeknd has conceptually crafted a project with a sonic vision that's unfolding much like that of a movie soundtrack.

"After Hours" is the third single that The Weeknd has released from After Hours as the singer has previously shared "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights." The Weeknd teased the tracklist earlier today by revealing where each of his three single stands on the mysterious list, so you can check that out by swiping through his Instagram post below. Give "After Hours" a spin and let us know if you're looking forward to the album.

Quotable Lyrics

My darkest hours

Fell apart from a lonely time in this quiet room

Didn't curve on the floor, distract my thoughts from you

I don't intend to be the man I used to be, to be

But my self-esteem

Dressed so I can get closer to you inside my dream

Didn't wanna wake up with you beside me

I just wanted to call you the same, the same