Sadly, there is another breaking news report about a suspected suicide coming out of Hollywood. There has been a wave of tragedies related to the entertainment industry in recent weeks, including the deaths of the children of Regina King, Chris Daughtry, and Michael Madsen; in addition to reports of Peter Robbins, the early voice of Charlie Brown, and former Miss USA Chelsie Kryst's untimely passings. All of the deaths are suspected or have been confirmed to be suicides.

On Monday (January 31), TMZ reported that Moses J. Moseley, an actor who famously was featured in The Walking Dead as one of Michonne's zombies, has also lost his life in what authorities are said to believe was also a suicide.

The outlet stated that they spoke with one of Moseley's relatives that revealed the actor's remains were located "in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA." That family member also reportedly stated that the last time Moseley made contact was "Sunday of last week" and since that time, they executed a personal search before filing an official missing person report with the authorities. It wasn't until they reached out to OnStar that they were able to track down Moseley's vehicle and soon, his remains.

The 31-year-old actor was said to have died of a gunshot wound and although suicide is suspected, police are continuing to investigate.

"He was loved by everyone who met him," his manager, Tabatha Minchew, reportedly told TMZ. "Such a bright light in everyone's eyes." We offer our sincerest condolences to Moses J. Moseley's loved ones through this difficult time.

[via]