There has continued to be devastating news out of Hollywood, and this time it involves a beloved voice actor. In recent days, we have reported on tragic deaths involving suicide, and on Wednesday (January 26), it was shared that Peter Robbins, the man who voiced the character of Charlie Brown back in the 1960s, has passed away. Sadly, it was also reported that the 65-year-old took his own life.

Robbins reportedly first became the voice behind Charlie Brown back in 1963 and was known to love the Peanuts character so much that he even got a tattoo of Charlie and his dog Snoopy. Phil Blauer, a reported close friend of Peter Robbins, spoke with FOX 5 News about the voice actor's struggles throughout the years.



Valerie Macon / Contributor / Getty Images

According to Blauer, there was a time when Robbins entered a rehabilitation facility for drug and alcohol abuse. Robbins also served time behind bars for criminal threats and was said to have struggled with mental illness, but was released and spoke with FOX 5 in 2019.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me,” Robbins said. “I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

Robbins's family has requested privacy during this time. “I will always treasure his nickname for me,” Blauer said. “He used to call me ‘Scoop.’ Rest in peace Charlie Brown, say hi to Linus for me up in heaven.”

We offer our sincerest condolences to Peter Robbins's loved ones.

[via]