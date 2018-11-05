the walking dead
- Pop CultureAndrew Lincoln Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore the career of Andrew Lincoln, highlighting his achievements in acting and his significant contribution to the entertainment industry.ByRain Adams3.6K Views
- TV"The Walking Dead: Dead City" Teaser Trailer & Premiere Date Are HereJeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be returning in their roles as Negan and Maggie Greene.ByHayley Hynes2.9K Views
- Pop Culture"The Walking Dead" Star Moses J. Moseley's Death Possibly Not A Suicide: ReportThe actor was found dead last month and now, the investigation shows he may not have taken his own life as first believed.ByErika Marie7.2K Views
- Pop Culture"The Walking Dead" Actor Moses J. Moseley Passes Away At 31 Of Suspected Suicide: ReportThe beloved actor was reportedly missing for about a week before his remains were located.ByErika Marie12.3K Views
- TV"Walking Dead" Finale Reveals Final Season Will Debut In August With New TeaserThe zombie show will finally come to a close. ByKarlton Jahmal4.7K Views
- TV"Walking Dead" Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases The Show's Adaptation Of "Here's Negan"Ahead of the season finale for "The Walking Dead," Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints at Negan's origin story that will be focus of this Sunday's episode, "Here's Negan."ByJoshua Robinson1343 Views
- TVNew Untitled "Walking Dead" Series Drops Debut Trailer"The Walking Dead" is getting a third TV series.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- TVThe Walking Dead Renewed For 11th Season"The Walking Dead" has been renewed for another season.ByCole Blake1.9K Views
- TV"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Smacked With $395K Fine For Presidential Alert SkitWhen keeping it real goes wrong.ByErika Marie6.7K Views
- Movies"Walking Dead" Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Will Only Be Released In TheatersThese aren't TV movies.ByKarlton Jahmal5.4K Views
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Comics Abruptly Ends, Creator Releases StatementThe comics have finished. ByAida C.3.1K Views
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. ByKarlton Jahmal4.4K Views
- SneakersPUMA x The Walking Dead Collab Now Available: Purchase LinksCustom PUMA GV Special inspired by TWD's "Whisperers."ByKyle Rooney4.8K Views
- EntertainmentA New "Walking Dead" Spinoff Is In DevelopmentThe "Walking Dead" universe is looking to expand. ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Has Been Renewed For A Tenth SeasonCue the ominous violins and passionate cries of "CARL?!"ByMitch Findlay1051 Views
- Original ContentWhy Are Superhero Movies Bigger Now More Than Ever?We examine the comic book movie madness.ByKarlton Jahmal6.0K Views
- TVThe Walking Dead Was The Most Pirated Show Of 2018"The Walking Dead" beat out "Game Of Thrones."ByMilca P.2.3K Views
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead"s New Episode Teases A Big DeathSpoilers ahead.ByBrynjar Chapman2.4K Views
- TVAndrew Lincoln Will Star In Multiple "Walking Dead" MoviesThe writer calls it "a new epic featuring one of the greatest leading actors in television history."ByBrynjar Chapman2.5K Views