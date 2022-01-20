A family has decided to come forward about the tragedy they were confronted with back in November, It was then that news spread like wildfire that American Idol alum Chris Daughtry's daughter, Hannah Price, passed away at 25. Daughtry first tasted fame on the popular singing competition series, and although he wasn't crowned the winner, he did place fourth in Season 5.

Daughtry has lived a quiet life with his family outside of taking to stages worldwide with his band Daughtry. For months, his supporters and fans have sent kind words his way in wake of this loss, and on Wednesday (January 19), a statement was released by the family revealing the young woman died by suicide.

“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail," read the statement. It also said that Hannah had sought treatment and was "in and out of therapy."

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement read. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

According to PEOPLE, Hannah contacted her relatives on the morning of her death and told them she "was in fear for her life." She reportedly said her boyfriend physically assaulted her and stole her car, so Hannah's relatives contacted the authorities. Police visited Hannah's home and spoke with her, and they noted she seemed fine.

Later that day, her boyfriend returned to Hannah's home and reportedly found her hanging. There was no evidence of foul play, and an autopsy report revealed she had narcotics in her system. She is remembered as a loving, vibrant woman. Read through her mother's tributes below.

