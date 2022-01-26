Hollywood is suffering another tragic loss after it was shared earlier today (January 25) that celebrated actor Michael Madsen's son, Hudson Madsen, had passed away. Michael Madsen is known for his roles in Kill Bill, Donnie Brasco, Wyatt Earp, Free Willy, Reservoir Dogs, and Sin City, just to name a handful of projects, but this week, he is on the receiving end of kind words as the public shows an outpouring of support toward him and his family.

According to PEOPLE, Hudson Madsen was living on the island of Oahu in Hawaii with his wife Carlie. It's reported that a Medical Examiner suspected that he took his own life, but when the suicide occurred was not specified.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Hudson was reportedly one of three children shared by Michael and DeAnna Madsen.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the family said in a statement. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

This tragic news comes just days after actress Regina King confirmed that he 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., also recently died by suicide. We send our sincerest condolences to the Madsen family during this difficult time.

