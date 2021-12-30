The EDM world carried a heavy load as it grieved the loss of Avicii back in 2018. The famed Swedish DJ was 28-years-old when he took his own life that April, and the world will get a glimpse into his mindset those final days now that portions of his diary will be published. Next month, Tim - The Official Biography of Avicii will hit shelves and it chronicles the life and death of the artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling.

Excerpts of the book have made their way online and TMZ shared snippets that include the DJ's last diary entries before he committed suicide. They were reportedly penned as he was in rehab to face his drug and alcohol addictions.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound," Avicii reportedly penned in his diary. "I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer.”

"Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was OK if I was careful. I was ignorant and naive and touring the world, still on the never-ending tour ..." The day before he used a broken bottle to take his life, Avicii reportedly wrote, "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment before it restarts!"

Tim - The Official Biography of Avicii will reportedly be released next month.

[via]