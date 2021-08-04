Rick James was a music industry icon, and although he passed away in 2004 at the age of 56 due to heart failure, his influence and art live on. Soon, the late singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will be receiving his own "B*tchin" documentary, as Sacha Jenkins is bringing Rick James' story to Showtime on September 3.

According to Billboard, the Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men Emmy nominee and hip-hop journalist's upcoming film will focus on Rick James' iconic funky sound, legendarily brash public persona, and struggles with drug abuse. Fans who have been looking forward to the documentary can get even more excited, as the trailer for Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James has officially arrived.



Throughout the one-and-a-half-minute teaser, fans are treated with vintage audio clips, archival footage, and testimonials from legendary artists such as Ice Cube and Bootsy Collins. And for good measure, the trailer concludes with Rick James standing onstage at an award show while reciting his iconic one-liner: "Never mind who you thought I was, I'm Rick James, b*tch!"

The long-awaited documentary about the sensational rock, funk, and R&B legend premieres on September 3, exclusively on Showtime. Check out the trailer for Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James below and let us know in the comments if the upcoming music documentary has you intrigued.

