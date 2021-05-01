Ray Moon Delivers Hypnotic R&B Odyssey On "Rick James"

Ray Moon continues to impress in the world of R&B and her latest efforts have been getting a ton of appreciation from new fans. Back in February, the artist dropped a dope track called "Glowin," and now, she is right back with a new single called "Rick James" which pays homage to the legendary artist.

In the music video down below, Moon actually dresses up like Rick James and is surrounded by a band who all seem to be rocking 80s fashion. From there, the song is extremely psychedelic as we get drugged out production that allows Moon to shine with some brooding vocals and echoed ad-libs. The sounds immediately remind us of Travis Scott, however, it is done with R&B sensibilities which allows the song to be truly unique.

This is another solid effort from Moon and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything I say I do it I did it

Too many fish in the sea, ain't fishin

I ain't got kids, it's just me and my children

She just throw her ass you know I'm gon tip it