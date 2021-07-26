Ever since Showtime confirmed the return of Dexter Morgan, one of television's most beloved antiheroes, many fans of the long-running series have been anxious to catch the first glimpse. After all, the final season was met with disappointment from fans, and at worst -- genuine contempt.

Suffice it to say, showrunner Clyde Phillips was eager to rewrite some of the wrongs, and given that his role in shaping some of Dexter's most acclaimed seasons, many fans approached the news of a revival with cautious optimism. Now, the first trailer for Dexter: New Blood has arrived courtesy of a Comic-Con reveal, providing an intriguing look at the upcoming ninth season.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Set ten years removed from the events of the eighth season, Dexter has set up shop in upstate New York; off the bat, there's a clear tonal shift as the sunshine of Miami has been replaced by a stark-white snowy setting. Going under the alias of Jim Lindsay, Dexter has once again endeared himself to his community. Despite an oft-derided presumption that Dex took solace in the noble art of lumberjacking, in actuality, he opened up a hunting goods store -- with plenty of conveniently placed weapons lining the shelves.

Though the new trailer doesn't exactly showcase many plot details, Showrunner Clyde Phillip teased a few mind-blowing character appearances. Later, the official Showtime Twitter page confirmed that both Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow would be reprising their roles as Deborah Morgan and Arthur "The Trinity Killer" Mitchell, presumably in flashbacks.

Check out the first trailer for Dexter: New Blood below, and look for Dexter's return to kick off on November 7th.