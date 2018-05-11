dexter
- TV"Dexter" Spin-Off In The Works At ShowtimeShowtime is working on a "Dexter" prequel series.By Cole Blake
- TV"Dexter: New Blood" First Trailer Is HereBeloved serial killer Dexter Morgan is back in blood with the new trailer for Showtime's "Dexter" revival. By Mitch Findlay
- TVJohn Lithgow Returns To Reprise Role In "Dexter" RebootThe Emmy-winning actor will join Showtime's "Dexter" revival.By Kevin Quinitchett
- TV"Dexter" Father’s Day Teaser Could Mean Return Of His SonShowtime’s "Dexter" releases another short teaser, possibly hinting at what's to come in the new season.By Taya Coates
- TVDexter Has A New Identity In Season 9 RebootThe official "Dexter" Twitter account released more clues about the upcoming season.By Taya Coates
- TV"Dexter" Season 9: Watch The First TeaserShowtime has released the first look at the upcoming ninth season of "Dexter," set to launch this fall. By Mitch Findlay
- TVHere's Everything Being Added To Amazon Prime Video In January 2021Here's everything being added to Amazon Prime Video to kick off the new year.By Cole Blake
- TV"Dexter" Is Officially Back For Another SeasonAfter concluding in 2013, Showtime has confirmed that "Dexter" will be returning with a brand new season. By Mitch Findlay
