More news about the return of Showtime's Dexter continues to be released. The reboot is a limited series of ten episodes that is set to air in the Fall of this year. Showtime already announced that series star Michael C. Hall will return, and of course, he's also been featured in teasers. Now, we've just found out that John Lithgow, who starred in Dexter's original run, is set to come back to the series as well.

Dexter was a crime drama that originally aired from 2007 to 2013. The show starred Michael C. Hall as the titular character and depicted him as a murderous vigilante. The initial run of the show earned 24 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Per Deadline, John Lithgow is reportedly expected to only film for a day or two for the show in Los Angeles, within the next week. Lithgow's character, the Trinity Killer, was killed off during initial airing of the series. The news has caused fans to question how the character will make his way back into the show. For this role, Lithgow won the Outstanding Guest Actor award at the 2010 Primetime Emmy's.

The clues pertaining to Dexter's reboot are scarce. On May 25, the show's official Twitter page tweeted what fans perceived to be a potential key plot point for the new season. A full-on trailer for the upcoming season has yet to drop, but the show's Twitter page released a teaser on April 22 and another one on June 20.

The ninth season of Dexter is expected to air in Fall of 2021. Will you give this reboot a chance?

[via]