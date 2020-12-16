Universal Studio Group's UCP is working on Super Freak, a limited series focused on the life and career of legendary singer Rick James. The upcoming project is being described as "a funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime,"

David Klein / Getty Images

Ty James, daughter of James, will serve as an executive producer on the project. Randy McKinnon is writing and also signed on to executive produce.

"We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon," said Ty James. "We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James."

Mike Sager, who worked at Rolling Stone in 1995 and profiled James for his piece “The Rise and Fall of a Super Freak," will also assist on the project. Sager and James remained friends until the singer's passing.

James died of heart failure at age 56 in 2004.

