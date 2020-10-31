Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar have been going strong as of late, especially since they have been posting more photos together on social media. This was especially true this past week as Wiz and Aimee celebrated Halloween by dressing up as the iconic Sonny and Cher. The two did a pretty good job capturing the essence of the famous duo, but as it turns out, the couple wasn't actually finished with the Halloween festivities.

Yesterday, Wiz took to his Instagram where he posted another set of Halloween costumes between himself and Aimee. This time, they opted to go in two separate directions although it turned out great all the same. As you can see, Wiz decided to go as Rick James, while Aimee stunned in a Poison Ivy costume.

"Super freak ð¸& his bad bag ‘a weed aka Poison Ivy," Wiz wrote on social media. Given that Halloween is officially today, there is a chance we could see even more costumes from Wiz and Aimee. Of course, various other celebrities have gotten into the Halloween spirit, including the likes of Ciara, Lil Nas X, and Kim Kardashian, just to name a few.

There will certainly be some incredible costumes coming out today, so keep it locked to HNHH as we bring you some of the best looks from the world of hip-hop.