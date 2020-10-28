Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar have been dating for a minute, despite them being pretty low-key about it. You'll rarely see Aimee on the rapper's social media profile but, if you dig deep enough, you'll realize that they've been crushing on one another for years.

They initially started dating after Wiz broke up with Winnie Harlow but the "Black & Yellow" star has been liking her pictures on Instagram since 2018. Their coupledom was a long time coming and, while Halloween will be very different this year, the two decided to still dress up in matching costumes for the 'Gram.

While they may be staying in the crib, Wiz and Aimee did their best Sonny and Cher impression, complete with a bushy 'stache on the rapper's face. The pictures were re-posted on The Shade Room and, unfortunately for the couple, people weren't convinced by their costumes. In fact, someone even said they thought they were supposed to be Jessie and Woody from Toy Story. Yikes.

What do you think of their Halloween costumes? And are you doing anything special for Spooky SZN this year (at home)?

If you're not familiar with Wiz' girlfriend Aimee Aguilar, we've included some pictures below for you to get acquainted. Do you think he's finally found the one?

This news comes right after we saw Rubi Rose and Wiz Khalifa link together to shoot a music video, resulting in steamy photos, and speculation in its own right.