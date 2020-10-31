Fresh off her birthday extravaganza controversy,Kim Kardashian returns to social media with a family-friendly Halloween look. The 40-year-old mogul recently received backlash for her private island birthday celebration where she and a few dozen of her loved ones secluded themselves away in the Caribbean. Kim shared photos and videos of their escapades, along with a lengthy message about how humbled she was recognizing her privilege. This recent Instagram post is sure to be less controversial as the reality star dressed up as Tiger King star Carole Baskin while her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, gave his best version of Joe Exotic.

A Tiger King-themed costume wouldn't be complete without a few big—or little—cats, so Kim dressed up her kids to pull it all together. "Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers #Halloween2020," she wrote in the caption to her photos. Meanwhile, Kanye West hasn't made a public Halloween appearance just yet; the rapper has cranked up his presidential campaign this week as the election arrives in just a few days.

While Kanye is certainly the underdog, he does have a following willing to cast their votes for him. We'll have to wait and see how many the rapper pulls in, but until that time comes, check out Kim and the kiddos in their costumes below.