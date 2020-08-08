carole baskin
- TVJoe Exotic Looks Healthy In New Photos From JailThe reality star was sentenced to jail for a murder-for-hire he had planned to kill Carole Baskin.ByNoah Grant12.3K Views
- Pop Culture"Tiger King" Joe Exotic Re-Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic receives a new sentence from the federal judge.ByJordan Schenkman4.1K Views
- Pop Culture"Tiger King" Star Jeff Johnson Dies By Suicide: ReportThe tragic incident took place back in September but reports of Johnson's death were released today.ByErika Marie44.0K Views
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin Reacts To "Tiger King 2" Claim That Her Missing Husband Is AliveAccording to the Netflix series, Homeland Security reportedly has a letter stating Don Lewis has been living in Costa Rica.ByErika Marie5.4K Views
- TVNetflix Responds To Carole Baskin's "Tiger King 2" LawsuitNetflix says Baskin doesn't have a leg to stand on. ByTaylor McCloud2.3K Views
- GramJoe Exotic Believes Carole Baskin Will "Party" Over His "Aggressive Cancer" DiagnosisIn a note penned from prison, the "Tiger King" star gave an update about his health and again asserted he is an innocent man.ByErika Marie1.5K Views
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin & Husband Sue Netflix Over "Tiger King 2": ReportThey claim they did not give production permission to use any footage of them for a second film and demand their likenesses be removed.ByErika Marie2.2K Views
- TVCarole Baskin Takes Shots At "Tiger King 2" Directors, Says People "Love A Good Lie"Baskin was none too pleased with the docu-series' rushed second season.ByTaylor McCloud964 Views
- TVNetflix Announces "Tiger King 2" Will Premiere In 2021Netflix announced the second season of the 2020 hit and promised "just as much mayhem and madness." ByTaylor McCloud1089 Views
- Pop CulturePierre "Pee" Thomas Ripped By Carole Baskin Over White Tiger At Birthday PartyShe reportedly called partygoers "impotent, clueless, and cruel" for posing with the tiger.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- TVJoe Exotic Responds To Carole Baskin's Proposed Deal To Help Reduce Prison SentenceJoe Exotic calls Carole Bakin's bluff, saying that he'll accept her offer to use his newfound fame to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act and stop breeding tigers.ByJoshua Robinson8.8K Views
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Describes Time Since "Tiger King" Debut As: “A Year Of Hell”Joe Exotic says “it has been a year of hell” since "Tiger King" premiered.ByCole Blake2.9K Views
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin Is Relieved Joe Exotic Remains In Prison, Still Doesn't Feel SafeThe "Tiger King" star is happy that Joe Exotic didn't receive presidential pardon but says she still fears that Exotic will try to take her life from behind bars.ByErika Marie1.9K Views
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Debuts "Tiger King"-Themed Halloween Costumes With KidsShe gave her best version of Carole Baskin while her children were her "big cats."ByErika Marie5.9K Views
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual, Bashes "Deviant" Joe ExoticThe "Tiger King" star said she could have "just as easily" married a woman.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- TVJoe Exotic Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted In Prison, Begs Trump For PardonThe former zookeeper is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other criminal charges.ByNoor Lobad4.6K Views
- TVCarole Baskin Joined "DWTS" So People Would Stop Believing "False Portrayal" Of HerThe "Tiger King" star wants the public to shift away from the "husband killer" narrative that has spread through pop culture.ByErika Marie1.8K Views
- TVNelly, Jeannie Mai, Carole Baskin, & More Announced For "Dancing With The Stars"The upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars will feature Nelly, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, and more.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- MusicCardi B Responds To Carole Baskin's "WAP" Criticism: "You Killed Your Husband"The "Tiger King" star had much to say about Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion using animals in their music video.ByErika Marie13.8K Views
- RandomCarole Baskin Calls Out Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion For Use Of Exotic CatsCarole Baskin wasn't a fan of the "WAP" video.ByAlexander Cole11.8K Views