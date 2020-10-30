Kanye West will not be elected President of the United States this year. However, he's positioning himself to run again in future years, writing an open letter to the future of America today.

The 43-year-old Chicago native took out a 2-page ad in the New York Times, communicating his vision for the future.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you," he wrote. And no, he's not speaking to Future, the Atlanta rapper. "Even in our darkest moments, We believe. We believe in a world at peace. We believe in our people. We believe in our families," he continued. "We will see families anchoring on faith. Our future holds a better America. In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love."

The poetic letter is featured on Kanye's campaign website, which also includes a promotional video for his Yeezy Christian Academy.

"Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life," added Kanye. "Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status. Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone."

The full letter is available here.

What do you think of it?