Penny Proud and her hilarious household are back and feeling louder and prouder than ever. It's been nearly two years since Disney+ announced that a revival of The Proud Family was in the works, and on Friday, January 14th, the streamer delivered a trailer for the series, which is set to premiere next month.

As PEOPLE notes, original cast members like Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud) have been busy reprising their former roles, but we also have a star-studded roster of new faces making appearances.





Keke Palmer, Zachary Quinto, Lil Nas X, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo, and Gabrielle Union are just a few of the familiar famous voices you'll likely recognize on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

In the newly released trailer, we see Penny's mom, Trudy, reflecting on how grown up her daughter is getting, pointing out that her "little girl is becoming a young lady." In his usual fashion, we see Oscar meddle with his daughter's life, interrupting her from sharing a kiss with a boy.

"I told you, Penny," he says. "No dating before you're married!" Oscar then covers Penny up with a suit of armour as she pleads with Trudy to make her father stop. As the chaos ensues, Sugar Mama makes an appearance, questioning why her granddaughter is "dressed like Darth Vader."

The Proud patriarch jokes, "to keep the boys away like you did in the crusades." Elsewhere in the clip, we see Oscar making a surprise (and unwelcome) appearance at Penny's school dance.

Will you be tuning into The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Wednesday, February 23rd? Check out the trailer below and let us know.

