If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the early 2000s, it’s highly likely that you’ve seen an episode (or 20) of The Proud Family. The original series aired until August of 2005, and now, over a decade and a half later, Disney+ is giving us a sneak peek at what they’ve got in store for the forthcoming revival.

Although we’ve all aged considerably since then, young Penny Proud is still a teenager, “becoming a woman,” as she puts it in the clip. Of course, it doesn’t take long for us to be introduced to other old favourites like her father, Oscar Proud, mother Trudy Proud, and of course, her hilarious grandma, Suga Mama.

The new series has been titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and is set to debut on the streamer in February of 2022. Disney+ shared the trailer on Friday, November 12th in honour of the platform’s second anniversary. Several original cast members including Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), and Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) will be returning to reprise their famous roles, but some new famous faces have also been brought on board.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes have all been confirmed to lend their voices to the revival in one way or another.

Which celebrity are you most excited to hear from on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

