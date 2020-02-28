The Proud Family was one of The Disney Channel's most beloved shows when it aired in the early 2000s. Now, the family-oriented animated series will officially returned on Disney+ as promised back in November under the title The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.



Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Looking like a real-life version of her character Penny Proud in the picture above, Kyla Pratt will return to voice the character along with other original stars like Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud) and Jo Marie Payton as the fan-favorite Suga Mama. Not surprisingly, it doesn't look like Orlando Brown will be returning as Sticky Webb given some of his wild antics in the public lately. Louder And Prouder will be spearheaded by original series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, in addition to returning series writer Calvin Brown Jr. who's on board as co-executive producer and story editor. Now, the real question is whether Solange, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle will return for the new theme song!

Stay tuned for an official release date of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on the Disney+ streaming service, but let us know your favorite episode down below in the comments: