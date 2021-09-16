Disney's animated The Proud Family (2001-2005) aired for four years on Disney Channel before ultimately getting cancelled. Seventeen years later, the show is getting a much-anticipated reboot. The revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, was announced last February, and is set to premiere in 2022.

The show tells the story of the main character, Penny Proud, a fourteen-year-old with a wacky family. In the revival, Penny is a bit older-- she's in high school. Penny deals with new problems as a young teen, and meets new people, including activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer. Other guest stars added to the cast of the show include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani, Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Recurring stars include Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, and rapper Kareem, who have all signed onto the series as regulars. Members from the original series are also returning, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

The show, produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, is currently in production at Disney Television Animation for a 2022 launch on Disney+.

Watch the cast discuss the show below. Will you be tuning in when it drops?

