Throughout the years, rappers have shared reflections on fatherhood and love letters to their daughters, be it Nas, Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Offset, and many more. Today, The Game (no stranger to being a father) has once again come through to hold it down in the name of dads worldwide, taking to Instagram to share a cute picture of himself and his daughter California Dream.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The picture itself finds a smiling Game bending the knee to his daughter, who happens to be dressed in royal garb. "The best part of me," he writes, alongside a heart emoji. While The Game is known for his ruthless, no-fu*ks-given demeanor, prone to rattling off threats and bedroom baggage at a moment's notice (much to the disdain of Kanye West and Joe Budden), he does indeed have a sensitive side.

His fans are clearly in agreement, lining his comment section with admiration and praise; after all, fatherhood can occasionally go unappreciated, and the bond between a man and his daughter will play a pivotal role in shaping the woman she goes on to become. Respect to The Game for holding it down!