Things were so simple when Nicki Minaj was only dropping hints that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Ever since Minaj confirmed that she would not be in attendance because the Met Gala was requiring attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and she was not comfortable getting the vaccine, the conversation surrounding the "Seeing Green" rapper has been insane, to say the least.

After receiving initial backlash for her anti-vax sentinments, things went all the way off the rails.

Minaj revealed Drake's vaccine status and that the Certified Lover Boy rapper had previously gotten COVID despite being vaccinated, told a story of her cousin's friend and his allegedly swollen testicles that both Anthony Fauci and the Trinidadian government denied. She was subsequently co-signed by right-wingers Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, took to IG Live to say she had been banned from Twitter, a claim the platform later denied and now we have this: Minaj fans protesting in front of the CDC headquarters.

In what has become one of the most bizarre stories to sprout from Twitter, protesters have taken to the streets with chants of "Fauci lied to me," and "Down with the CDC." Yelling that Minaj was telling the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine and that Fauci and the CDC were trying to feed them different information, these mask-wearing protestors swarmed in front of the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

Whether or not Nicki acknowledges these protests is obviously yet to be seen but in seeing the backlash and absolute madness that has resulted from her recent social media outbursts, it will be more than interesting to see what happens if she does.

Either way, the question has to be asked, how do you feel about everything going on with the Nicki Minaj/vaccine controversy? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]