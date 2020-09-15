There was much to unpack yesterday after Kanye West fired off a series of tweets. The public learned that Ye wouldn't be releasing new music until he was released from his contract, that he wanted people to unite, that Ye missed his friends, that the rapper was open to chatting with Drake and J. Cole as long as he received an immediate apology, and that Kanye West wanted his children to own his masters. Like the other Fireside Chats with Ye on Twitter, the stream of thoughts caused the rap mogul to become, once again, a trending topic. The social media discussion prompted Terry Crews to weigh in with his thoughts and people were quick to call out the actor for his remarks.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

After Kanye West tweeted, "I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own," a Twitter user responded that there would be an "incoming" from "Black twitter calling you the C-word just like they did with terry crews." Back in July, Crews gave his acronym for the "c**n" and later, Rick Ross dissed Crews on the track "Pinned to the Cross" by calling the actor the racial slur.

According to Terry Crews, you haven't made it until you've been called a "c**n," per his response to the Twitter user. "You are not officially Black and successful until they do," he replied. Of course, he received backlash once again. Check out the tweets below.