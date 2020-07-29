At this point it's safe to assume that Terry Crews is just trolling. The accomplished actor and America's Got Talent host continues to stir the pot on social media. Crews has made controversial comments about Black Lives Matter, Black culture, the Black community, and has given his take on the rise of Black supremacy. People have vocalized their confusion by some of his opinions, but Crews remains steadfast as he holds firm to his past comments.



Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

Some have outright asked the actor to take it down a few notches but he will not budge. Even Chance The Rapper rescinded his remarks about Kanye West's presidency and Joe Biden's acceptance by the Black community after he receiving a co-sign from Crews. On Tuesday (July 28), Crews returned to Twitter with an acronym, and let's just say it received a collective facepalm.

In a tweet, Terry Crews spelled out the work "c*on," a disgusting racial slur against Black people, but he added his own meaning. "CONQUER OUR OWN NEGATIVITY," he wrote. He was immediately met with backlash and responded to a Twitter user who called him out. "I agree. That word is horrible."

"But I've learned to catch the lemons thrown at you, Make lemonade," Crews added. "Then make lemon bars. Make a lemon scented hand sanitizer, sell the rinds in the spice aisle for bbq lemon pepper wings then take the seeds and grow more lemon trees." Still. People weren't having it. Check out a few of Terry's tweets below.