Even with all of the criticism he's received in recent months over his remarks about Black Lives Matter, "Black supremacy," and Black people in general, Terry Crews pushes forward. The America's Got Talent host's Twitter fingers have caused him a firestorm of trouble, and Terry Crews is back once again with a new set of comments that have gotten under the public's skin.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Nick Cannon's recent controversy has caused social media to swell with opinions from the masses, including a few remarks from Crews. After reposting a clip from Cannon's interview with Professor Griff that ultimately led to the mogul being dropped from ViacomCBS, Crews added his two cents.

"'We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don't... ...it's going to slip into something we are really not prepared for.' - Terry Crews 'THE TALK interview' June 16th, 2020." Someone criticized Crews for coming down on Nick Cannon and told the actor that when it comes time, no Black person will defend him. Crews remained steadfast.

"When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK...It was people like you," Terry Crews tweeted. "The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and 'the insult of acting white'. My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are." Check out his tweets below.