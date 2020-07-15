He's sparked controversies over the last few weeks due to his comments about Black Lives Matter and the Black community, but now Terry Crews is coming for your pornography. The America's Got Talent host has been making headlines over his statements regarding Black supremacy, even causing Chance The Rapper to rescind some of his arguments in favor of Kanye West over Joe Biden in a presidential race. On Tuesday (July 14), Terry Crews kicked up some more dust over on Twitter, but this time he took aim at the adult industry when he tweeted "DEFUND PORNHUB @FightTheNewDrug."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

It's interesting that he only mentioned the one porn outlet, but considering Pornhub is a leader in the adult website game, and a controversial one at that, it isn't surprising. The organization Crews tagged, Fight The New Drug, decided to educate the public about its goals following Crews's co-sign and wrote, "We're a non-religious & non-legislative organization that exists to provide individuals the opportunity to make an informed decision regarding pornography by raising awareness on its harmful effects using only science, facts, and personal accounts."

The response to Crews's brief tweet was mixed, as some people stated that watching porn is safer sex than anything else, while others condemned pornography and the adult industry altogether. Check out a few tweets below.