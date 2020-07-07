It looks like Terry Crews and Don Lemon are not in agreement when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday (July 6th), the actor appeared on CNN to speak to the news anchor about his recent tweets in regards to BLM, which have garnered him some heavy backlash. Terry has spoken out about the BLM movement via Twitter on multiple occasions over the past month or so, and his thoughts have been met with major controversy.

Don wanted Terry to address two tweets in particular, one of which read, "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter." In the other tweet, Terry wrote, "Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality, I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision—I also decide to die on this hill."

“Black people who are talking about working with whites and other races are viewed as sell-outs," Terry told Don, insisting that BLM activists are too "militant" and hostile in their approach. "They are called ‘Uncle Toms.'" He feels that it is important to ensure that this movement does not become focused on promoting "Black supremacy."

“Black people need to hold Black people accountable," he said. "This is Black America’s version of the #MeToo movement." He went on to point out the so-called issue of "Black on Black crime," to which Don responded, "If someone started a movement that said ‘Cancer matters,’ and then someone came and said, ‘Why aren’t you talking about HIV’ – it’s not the same thing." The two quickly started to clash over their stances on Black Lives Matter. Watch the full interview below:

