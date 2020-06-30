Twitter just isn't for everybody — Terry Crews falls right into that category, unfortunately. After coming under fire earlier this month for a wildly controversial "Black Supremacy" tweet, the White Chicks actor is being criticized yet again for doubling down on his stance that the "Black Lives Matter" movement is steering in a direction that views Black people as superior.



Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Things were all smiles earlier this year when Crews attended a NBC party in NYC back in January (seen above), however the love has certainly been lost when it comes to the highly influential subculture known as Black Twitter. Although his tweet started off on a good note when he wrote, "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology," things soon went all the way left when he decided to add on the line, "We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter." Much like his lack of support for Gabrielle Union during her plight against America's Got Talent, Terry was seen once again as separating himself, as a Black man, from social issues that he should be standing in support of instead of playing the "All Lives Matter" card.

See Terry Crews' original tweet below, along with some of the best reactions we peeped, and let us know which side you agree with down below in the comments: