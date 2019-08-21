Time is nearing for Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, to take the stand in his kidnapping case. In June of 2018, Hernandez told the police that it was approximately 4:30 a.m. when he was stopped at an intersection in Brooklyn. Hernandez claimed he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he and his entourage were hit from behind and carjacked. The assailants allegedly forced Hernandez to call his home in an effort to contact someone to pay his ransom.

The rapper later checked himself into the hospital and investigators filed a report, but a man named Anthony "Harv" Ellison, a former member of the rapper's team, is calling foul. He's accused of carrying out the kidnapping, and Ellison's lawyer has plainly stated that it never happened. Next month, Hernandez will reportedly take the stand, and according to TMZ, the rapper fears for the safety of his family.

There have been allegations that Ellison is affiliated with the Nine Trey Bloods who Hernandez, per the outlet, believes are capable of harming his loved ones—specifically his mother and his brother. Hernandez is currently behind bars for the federal racketeering case and is reportedly cooperating with authorities, so if they ask him to testify, TMZ claims he's required to do so.