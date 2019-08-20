The case surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine has had its twists and its turns but as we near the rainbow-haired rapper's trial, all the dominos are finally beginning to fall. Soon, we'll be learning about 69's fate but as we patiently wait for that time to come, his Nine Trey Blood affiliates continue to learn their own sentences. Yesterday, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, the rapper's former manager, was sentenced to time served in an incident that occurred at Philippe Chow when he smashed a chair over somebody's head. Thanks to the internet, we've gotten hold of the first photo of the figure behind bars, smiling for the camera in his jumpsuit.

6ix9ine's close friend DJ Akademiks stumbled upon a new photo of Shotti in prison, which was taken in a mirror. Although the photo isn't the clearest, you can see the man throwing up a peace sign and smiling after learning his sentence. It's unclear when the picture was actually taken.

It's been riveting to keep up with 6ix9ine's story throughout the last year. The self-proclaimed King of New York went from rap royalty to the lowest of the low, snitching on his allies and earning the dirtiest reputation that one can have. Do you think he'll be able to get back on his feet if/when he gets out of prison?