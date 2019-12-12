In a letter penned by the "Gummo" rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine admits that the gang life just wasn't right for him. As speculation regarding 6ix9ine's, real name Daniel Hernandez, release date continues, Page Six reports that the rapper has written a lengthy letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer on Wednesday that states he was relieved after he was taken into federal custody. Judge Engelmayer is set to sentence Hernandez on Wednesday, December 18.

"I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip,” the rapper reportedly wrote. "I needed to do something before it was too late." Just 24 hours after his arrest, Hernandez began cooperating with the government. "Before my arrest I publicly disassociated myself from Nine Trey but I knew that it would come with a price," Hernandez wrote. "I knew from previous incidents that the gang would retaliate against me for denouncing them in public."

He goes on to say, "I know that I am not a victim because my actions contributed to this mess. I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans.”

Hernandez goes on to make apologies to his fans while others, including his attorney, pen notes to the judge on behalf of the disgraced rapper. They talk of his good deeds in hopes that the judge will show mercy. Read the document for yourself below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine letter to j... by New York Post on Scribd