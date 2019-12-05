If you've been streaming music on Spotify within the last twelve months, today is a pretty big day for you. With the end of the year (and decade!!!) rapidly approaching, the streaming giant has released their data-based findings for the 2019 edition of Spotify Wrapped. On an annual basis, the service compiles all of your listening stats to make a big list of your favorite artists that year, their top song for you, and how many hours you spent dissecting their discographies. This is also an important day for the artists themselves and their labels, who have been provided with their yearly numbers including: how many streams they totalled, how many countries checked them out, the number of hours their music was consumed, and more. DJ Akademiks has been sharing a bunch of artist's statistics and, when it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly, you can't exactly be surprised at how well they performed.

Both rappers have spent the majority of this year behind bars. 6ix9ine is expected to receive a light sentence in the coming weeks for his role in the Nine Trey Bloods racketeering case. As for YNW Melly, he's awaiting his trial after turning himself in on double murder charges. Neither has released much music this year, which makes their numbers all the more impressive.

Both of them earned over one billion streams on Spotify in the last twelve months with 6ix9ine having nearly 61 million unique listeners in 79 countries. YNW Melly has similar stats, clocking in with 20 million fewer listeners but the same number of streams.

Do you think these two will have big years in 2020?