For the most part, there's nothing that can't be rationalized. In that sense, it wasn't at all surprising to see a record label snatch the disgraced Tekashi 6ix9ine up and lock him down to a new contract. Evidently, said label was 10K Projects Records, with CEO Elliot Grainge locking him down for a two-album extension, even after the rap game publically disavowed the incarcerated phenom. Yet curiously enough, Grainge revealed to Variety that he doesn't believe the move to be a "second chance," but rather a more pragmatically phrased "opportunity."

“Tekashi knows how to get under people’s skin,” explains Grainge, in Variety's extensive piece. “He is an addictive, charismatic human being — and very intelligent, but he made some unfortunate choices in regard to the people he surrounded himself with. Knowing him like I do, since he was [called] Daniel Hernandez, I wouldn’t be doing a good job as a human, let alone a label head, if I didn’t try to help him. I’m not giving 6ix9ine a second chance, just an opportunity. The rest is up to him. The artist himself has to make those choices.”

With Tekashi's position in the game remaining one of 2020's biggest question marks (one we'll get an answer to sooner rather than later, it would seem), Grainge's faith feels like a gamble in every aspect. And yet, should the fans pick up where they left off, this rainbow may very well lead to a big fat pot of gold.

