Family Ties is just days away from being released and Fat Joe couldn't be any more excited. He calls the record a "classic" and has stated that in the future, there will be a Hamilton play about it. The features are surely impressive with acts like Eminem, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and more, and the rapper recently told Complex that there are still more features that are being added as we speak.



Fah Joe sat down with the outlet to chat about his new record but he also took a few minutes to address Tekashi 6ix9ine's situation. Prior to 6ix9ine cooperating with federal investigators, Joe attempted to give the young artist some knowledge and wisdom about how to navigate the game. Joe said he shared a story with 6ix9ine about an advertising executive who had two million dollars to give to the rapper. He attended one of Joe's events and wanted to drop off the check, but Joe was surrounded by at least 100 guys who wouldn't let him pass to see "the Don." Fat Joe said he tried telling 6ix9ine that story as a lesson, but "obviously he didn't listen 'cause his life is f*cked."

He confirmed that he would lose respect for anyone who works with Tekashi 6ixine once the rapper reaches freedom. "Don't do the crime!" the rapper said about people who cooperate with police. "Do not portray something you're not. Please. Don't do the crime. 'Cause then you'll find yourself in that compromisable position and I don't wish that on anybody."

"You gon' tell, f*ck up your family's name or you gon' keep it a hunnid," he added. "I'm sorry, I pray for you. I literally pray for those guys. It's gotta be a life of misery unless I been taught wrong morally. And I know I been watching all these young n*ggas on the blogs like, 'So what, they was f*ckin' his girl.' I don't know. I don't know." Meanwhile, there are rumors circulating that Tekashi 6ix9ine could be freed in as little as two months from now.