New York icon Fat Joe has been toying with the idea of retirement, potentially completing his discography with the upcoming Family Ties. During his current press run, the rapper stated that he's getting ready to spend all his time watching his kids grow up, taking them to school on a daily basis and just being a father full-time. Of course, that doesn't mean that Joe will stop touring. At the end of the day, he's still got to make money. But, he is entertaining the notion of retiring from musical releases. With an already-loaded tracklist for the forthcoming Family Ties body of work, Fat Joe just added another late addition to the fray, joining Remy Ma as a last-minute name on the project.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

With just a few days left before we get to hear the full album, Fat Joe is getting us all hyped up for another R&B banger that we can expect on Family Ties. We will be hearing new verses from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, and more on December 6 but, on top of that, another relatively silent star has contributed to the album: Bryson Tiller.

During a recent concert, the recording artist announced that he would be coming through on some new vibes imminently. While we assume he's referring to his solo material, it's a nice bonus to see him added onto the Family Ties list. Do you think these two can create magic again?