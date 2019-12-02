The Nine Tr3y case has been going on all year but it appears it'll finally be coming to an end before the end of the year. Aaron "Bat" Young pleaded guilty in April to being apart of the racketeering case. As the final defendant in the case, a judge has now handed him down a sentence of 20 years in prison earlier today, according to Complex.

The attorney for Young, Aaron Mysliwiec, wanted his client to receive a lighter sentence of 6 to 8 years instead of the suggested 20. Mysliwiec attempted to humanize Young by describing him as having a rough childhood. He said that Young was a "parental role in the lives of kids" even with his "cognitive limitations." Mysliwiec said his client has "a possibility of real rehabilitation and self-reflection."

Young was allegedly partnered with CEO Kris, another member of the Nine Trey Bloods, to deal fentanyl.

"Jones and Cruz manipulated the dominoes for their own ends," he said. "I am certain Mr. Cruz saw a man he could use as a worker, [...] a man he could manipulate to protect himself."

Judge Paul Engelmayer announced the sentence with a "heavy heart." However, the judge brought up the fact that Young shot Shane "Snow Billy" Hardy. "Given the vicious nature of your attack on Snow," Engelmayer said. He explained that he wasn't sure if a lighter sentence would keep Young out of trouble. "A lower sentence would not capture the horrors of the crimes you committed."