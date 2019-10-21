6ix9ine was initially looking at a sentence of 47 years until he was asked to snitch on his former gang members, and the rapper sang like a bird. One of the names on the list was 6ix9ine's manager and right-hand man, Shotti who was sentenced to 64 months in prison. Another gang member, known as Faheem ''Crippy'' Walter, pleaded guilty for his participation in an armed robbery on April 3rd, 2018. The robbery was filmed by Tekashi 6ix9ine and publically shared after the items were found at his apartment last fall.

After the federal government RICO raid concludes, the final gang members will be receiving their fate behind bars over the next couple of weeks. Crippy was not only found guilty for the robbery, but also for participating in a shooting later that month at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, and a Shotti-ordered shooting on July 2018, in SmurfVillage, Brooklyn. He was also part of an incident between 6ix9ine and his label head where he was shot in the stomach in October 2018 outside Phillipe Chow restaurant.

Crippy wasn't going down without a fight. He called out 6ix9ine's former friend, Snow Billy. Last year, Snow claimed that 6ix9ine apparently shot him in the head, as part of his initiation to his ex-street gang. Snow apparently even exposed internal issues with Shotti and Kristan Kruz, aka CEO Kris who admitted to having been an FBI informant since 2013.