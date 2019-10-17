The way 6ix9ine's career played out was damn near a feature-length film. Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise and fall in the rap game has been one of the most fascinating cases in modern hip-hop history and now, a docuseries inspired by an article by journalist Stephen Witts' article is heading television.

Deadline reports Showtime Documentary Films ordered Supervillain which will be a limited docuseries focusing on 6ix9ine. Supervillain was inspired by an article Witts' piece, Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain published on The Rolling Stone. The three-part series will focus on an NYC deli clerk, Daniel Hernandez, who transformed into the biggest and most distinctive star in hip-hop for a very brief period of time. It will include a detailed look into his breakout "GUMMO" all the way until his arrest.

“The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6six9ine is a story of our times,” Showtime's EVP of Nonfiction programming, Vinnie Malhotra, said. “Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re excited to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring Supervillain to life.”

The docuseries is a joint production from Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox.