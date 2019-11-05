6ix9ine is getting ready to be released from prison sooner than his co-defendants and resume his career but we'll only find out his sentence next month. Along with 6ix9ine, his co-defendant in the case, Aaron "Bat" Young, is also set to be sentenced in the coming weeks. According to Complex, Young, who pleaded guilty to his part in the racketeering conspiracy, is asking the judge to lessen his sentence due to various factors including his low IQ.



Young's attorney, Aaron Mysliwiec, argued that his client should have his sentence shortened because he "was born severely premature and addicted to crack cocaine." Mysliwiec also said that Young was "subjected to extreme physical abuse by his mother" during his childhood, as well as being sexually abused once he moved in with a relative. Mysliwiec also informed the court that Young's IQ in grade five was 63. He said Young was diagnosed with "Mild Mental Retardation of Intellectual Functioning."

"[A] sentence of even 10 years’ imprisonment would dramatically impact Mr. Young and he would be over 45 years old when he is released," Mysliwiec wrote in his letter. He argued that Young didn't deserve to have a sentence that is longer than either Jamel Jones or Shotti. "Mr. Young has committed serious crimes, but I respectfully submit he does not deserve a term of imprisonment that is 105 months longer than Jones and 60 months longer than Jordan," Mysliwiec wrote.

Young's sentencing is on Nov. 18th