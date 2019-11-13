In approximately one month's time, we will be finding out about Tekashi 6ix9ine's fate in his highly-publicized racketeering trial. The Brooklyn-based rapper-turned-informant will be sentenced for his role in the Nine Trey Blood gang crimes, including armed robbery, shootings, drug distribution, and more. Many are expecting the young man to be released from prison imminently, especially considering the fact that he's snitched on, like, everyone in the last year. During his time at the witness stand, Tekashi spoke about Cardi B, Jim Jones, Trippie Redd, and all of his Nine Trey partners. He has already signed a record deal worth millions of dollars and is anticipating a return to the music game but, if it were up to Donnell Rawlings, there would be no room for him.



Sitting down with RZA and Joe Rogan on the latter's podcast, comedian Donnell Rawlings spoke his mind openly and freely during the new episode of the Experience. Touching on several strong points, there was a moment when the crew discussed the state of hip-hop. You know, with RZA being in the room it just made sense. When the idea of hip-hop being "dead" was introduced as a topic, RZA noted that it's nowhere near its final stages and, since it's a culture, it never will be. Donnell Rawlings joked that one man, in particular, attempted to end the culture though.

"It's dead?" questioned Rawlings. "I was like, 'who killed it?' Tekashi [6ix9ine] tried to kill it but go head..."

Do you agree with him on the fact that 6ix9ine put hip-hop in danger? Check out the 10:45 minute mark below.