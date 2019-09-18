federal informant
- Music6ix9ine Calls Fat Joe "Jealous," "Miserable," & A Liar: ReportFollowing Fat Joe's comments about the controversial star, 6ix9ine if biting back by attempting to poke the bear.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Questions Why Roc Nation's Desiree Perez Doesn't Have Federal ProtectionThe rapper seemed unaware of Perez's past & thinks she should always have federal protection.By HNHH Staff
- BeefLil Tjay Blasts Anyone Defending 6ix9ine: "Get The F*ck Outta The Culture"Lil Tjay has had enough of people defending 6ix9ine after the rapper shared why he decided to cooperate with federal officials.By Erika Marie
- GramUncle Murda Clowns K. Michelle For Supporting Tekashi 6ix9ine's ReleaseHe plans on including her on his 2019 Rap Up.By Erika Marie
- TVAdam22 Isn't Surprised By Tekashi 6ix9ine, Is More Baffled Gang Trusted HimHe said he knew 6ix9ine would do anything to go viral.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Tells Judge He "Felt Stuck" In Gang Life Before ArrestThe rapper will be sentenced next week.By Erika Marie
- Crime6ix9ine Case: Nine Trey Bloods Had FBI Informant In Camp Since 2013Years before 6ix9ine had a career, the feds were already trying to take down the Nine Trey Bloods.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Testifies To Being An Informant: ReportJorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's driver, speaks today in court.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Never Named Cardi B As Nine Trey According To Transcripts: ReportHe did, however, state that she was a gang member.By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez May Work With 6ix9ine In The Future: "I Kinda Miss That Guy"He doesn't agree with how he handled things, but "music is music."By Erika Marie