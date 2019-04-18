nine trey
- Original Content6ix9ine & Lil Durk Beef: A Brief HistoryHere’s everything we know about the beef between 6ix9ine and Lil Durk.By Jordan Schenkman
- BeefWack 100 Is Banned From Brooklyn After 6ix9ine Interview, Says Billy AdoTr3yway co-founder Billy Ado says Wack 100 isn't allowed in Brooklyn after his 6ix9ine interview.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine's Former Driver Gets No Prison Time In Nine Trey CaseJorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's former driver and federal informant in the Nine Trey case, won't face prison time or deportation after cooperating with authorities. By Aron A.
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine Claims Responsibility For Freddie Gibbs ShootingTekashi 6ix9ine says that somebody in the Nine Trey crew shot at Freddie Gibbs when he came to New York.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Attorney Fears His Life Will Be At Risk Post-House Arrest: ReportAn attorney for 6ix9ine, as well as other legal experts, predict the rapper will not be safe after his house arrest ends.By Aron A.
- BeefJim Jones Comes For Nicki Minaj's Integrity Over Tekashi 6ix9ine SongJim Jones co-signs a post referring to Nicki Minaj as a clown for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine on their new song "Trollz."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine: Nine Trey Godfather Denied Release Despite Covid-19 ConcernsTekashi 6ix9ine was granted release from prison and now many of the others associated with the case want out as concerns over COVID-19 ramp up.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine & Shotti's Complex Relationship Explored On New "Infamous"6ix9ine's transition from viral star to Nine Trey member is the centerpiece of the latest "Infamous." By Mitch Findlay
- Antics6ix9ine Gets Two: The Internet Reacts To Today's Dramatic VerdictThe masses have spoken. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Tells Judge He "Felt Stuck" In Gang Life Before ArrestThe rapper will be sentenced next week.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSnoop Dogg On 6ix9ine: "He Ratted On Other Organizations On Top Of His Friends"Snoop Dogg thinks Tekashi 6ix9ine might just be a "crazy motherf*cker."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Confirms He's Working On 6ix9ine & Nine Trey MovieWho's watching this?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTekashi 6ix9ine Trial: Everything We Know (So Far)There's a lot to keep track of in this high-profile trial, so we're unpacking everything we've learned this past week.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Testifies That Cardi B Is A Member Of Nine Trey BloodsTekashi 6ix9ine is bringing everybody down with him.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesBoosie Badazz Wants To Make 6ix9ine-Inspired Movie With Gangbang SceneBoosie Badazz is looking for somebody to play the role of Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJoe Budden Mocks Tekashi 6ix9ine For Ratting Out Trippie ReddJoe Budden shares his thoughts on Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine Trial: Rapper Testifies Trippie Redd Is Part Of Five Nine Brims GangIf 6ix9ine goes down, he's bringing Trippie Redd with him.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Gang Affiliate Sentenced To 5 Years In Racketeering CaseThe first man has been sentenced in 6ix9ine's case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Pleads Guilty In Federal Racketeering CaseKooda B is the eighth defendant in the case to plead guilty.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Case Continues: Another Nine Trey Member Pleads GuiltyA new development finds a seventh Nine Trey member pleading guilty. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnother Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Nine Trey" Associates Gets Identified By The FedsYet another Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gets thrown under the bus.By Devin Ch