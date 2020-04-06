After the coronavirus ravaged the prison in which Tekashi 6ix9ine was serving the remainder of his bid, the rainbow-haired rapper was given permission to return home due to safety concerns. And while he is indeed still under arrest, there have yet to be any limits or ramifications placed on his social media activity -- expect, of course, those the young rapper has imposed upon himself.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

You may recall that 6ix9ine once made a name for himself by squaring off with damn near everyone in the game, from Ludacris to YG to Chief Keef, the latter of which played a role in sealing his legal fate. Given that 6ix9ine has since ruined his street credibility by informing on his former Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members, such tactics are not only hollow, but dangerous on a variety of levels. Aside from the old grudges he might risk inflaming, there is also the watchful eye of Judge Englemeyer to contend with, who wouldn't exactly be thrilled to see 6ix9ine back on his proverbial BS.

As such, Tekashi has apparently decided to make beefing a thing of the past, as per the words of his attorneys Lance Lazarro and Dawn Florio. Apparently, probation officers will be keeping a watchful eye on his social media presence, and the rapper has sworn off any pot-stirring or otherwise hostile behavior. As his team tells it, 6ix9ine will be using his platform to promote his music first and foremost, although his first post-prison IG comment spoke volumes about his current state of mind.

