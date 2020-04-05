Tekashi 6ix9ineis officially a free man. The rapper was released from prison earlier this week after a judge approved of a compassionate release. This has been met with both negative and positive reactions -- hip-hop has disowned the rapper for cooperating with the feds while others are ecstatic that he'd be back on social media to entertain the masses as everyone practices social distancing.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

There has, however, been discussion whether there would be a social media ban after he was released to complete the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. Nothing in his papers stated that he would be restricted from using social media and it appears that he's already back on IG. TheShadeRoom recently reported on the mayor of Los Angeles' offering snitches rewards for reporting businesses violating the city's stay-at-home order. Fully self-aware of the stigma that surrounds snitching, it appears that he's embraced it and, as he would put it, is letting his nuts hang. The rapper simply slid into the comments, writing, "Coming to the rescue."

With 6ix9ine's recent release from prison, it appears that he's already back in his trolling ways. His lawyer previously revealed that the rapper is plotting on the release of two new albums. One album being entirely sung in Spanish while the other will be hip-hop. Either way, it appears that he's already marked his return to the 'Gram.